Panthers staff selected to coach in 2021 Senior Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers coaching staff has been chosen to coach in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers staff will face off against coaches from the Miami Dolphins with some of the top seniors from the 2020 college football season.

While the game kicks off January 30, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he and his staff are excited to get a look at this year’s college prospects in the week of practice leading up to the event.

“We’re thrilled to coach at the Senior Bowl,” Rhule said. “Every year, Jim Nagy and his staff put together the best showcase of college talent in the nation, and we’re really excited to lead and get to know a team of this year’s top draft prospects.”

The Panthers currently hold the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As coaches prepare for the bowl game, the Panthers organization is looking to fill numerous staff openings after quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and coaching assistant D.J. Mangas took jobs at LSU and assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield left for South Carolina.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has also interviewed for four head coaching positions and defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons has interviewed for defensive coordinator in Dallas.

