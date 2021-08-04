Panthers use sign at practice to cut down on mental mistakes

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. runs after a catch during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule has hung a sign from a tent at training camp practice that reads “DBO,” which stands for “don’t beat ourselves.”

Players who make a mistake are required to run over to the sign and tap it as a reminder not to do it again.

Rhule says the Panthers are going to need to make fewer mental mistakes if they’re going to win more games this season.

Panthers assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi came up with the idea of running to touch the sign, something he picked up while working as an offensive quality assistant under Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores a few years ago.