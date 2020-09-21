Report: Christian McCaffrey out ‘multiple’ weeks with injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss multiple weeks after being injured in Sunday’s 31-17 loss at Tampa Bay, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Panthers Pro Bowl running back left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury and never returned. He was seen on the sideline having his ankle taped by doctors.

Prior to leaving the game, McCaffrey scored a pair of touchdowns and the Panthers seemed to be making a comeback.

McCaffrey received a record four year, $64 million extension this offseason.

Carolina (0-2) travels to the west coast next Sunday to take on the LA Chargers (1-1). They will then host Arizona and travel to Atlanta on October 11.