Report: Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Pelissero said that Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract so the deal could be finalized with the Broncos.

The Panthers pick up the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft with the trade.

A change for Bridgewater seemed imminent after the Panthers traded three picks for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Panthers will send New York a 2021 sixth-round pick (226), and a 2022 second-round and fourth-round draft pick.

