The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill

Carolina Panthers

by: STEVE REED,

Posted: / Updated:
  • Construction personnel work on Carolina Panthers' state-of-the-art team headquarters and practice facility Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. "The Rock" will host all of the team's offices and training/locker room facilities, along with three outdoor grass practice fields, one indoor artificial field and another outdoor artificial field that is part of a 5,000-seat multipurpose stadium that can also be used to host high school football and soccer games, concerts, car shows and much more. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ state-of-the-art team headquarters and practice facility is beginning to take shape.

Just over the South Carolina state line in Rock Hill, steel support beams are emerging from the ground on a rocky, dusty 240-acre plot of land.

Dug-up boulders have been cast into a huge pile, construction vehicles scurry about and large cranes hoist metal beams into place on a site that the workers here call “The Rock,” because the architectural design of the headquarters was meant to depict a rock jutting out of the ground.

The Panthers will continue to play home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte but practices, training camp and everything else club-related will be at The Rock.

Completion is scheduled for 2023.

