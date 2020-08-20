CCSD football teams return to action Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –

A horn or whistle hasn’t been heard in six weeks at James Island High School.

“It’s the first day back,” said head football coach, Jamar McKoy to his players. “You got to make today count.”

James Island High School is among the CCSD (Charleston County School District) Schools allowed to return in-person today. The COVID-19 pandemic has made meeting in-person come with a new look.

Players must go through a safety protocol before they can head into workouts. Players take a COVID-19 questionnaire, followed by weighing-in and getting their temperatures checked. Once this process is done, players can hit the field.

Coach McKoy is in his first season with the Trojans, and he can already feel the difference coaching hands-on.

“Doing the zoom calls and seeing them over the internet is one thing,” said McKoy. “But being out here face-to-face is totally different.”

The seniors, especially are happy to be back.

“As seniors, we needed to start leading them, said linebacker Hunter Diggins. “We need to take charge more than the coaches.”

“I’m just so grateful to be out here,” said offensive guard Will Shealy. “There are guys that have lost seasons and eligibility. I thank God everyday that we get the ability to be out here and that we’re going to have a season. I’m really happy that I could have one and I feel really bad for the guys that cant. I hope they can figure something out so they can get a season back as well.”

Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed for the Trojans, but the lessons resonate on and off the field.

“We’re teaching them to work through adversity and be great through adversity,” said McKoy. “We tell them all the time through remind and emails to be ready for the unexpected. So stay ready so they don’t have to get ready.”