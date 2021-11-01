CCU’S McCall named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

McCall had another superb game last week, as he nearly single-handedly led the Chants to a 35-28 win over Troy (Oct. 28) on a rainy Thursday night in Conway.

Coastal’s starting quarterback was responsible for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground, in the win. He was 14-for-26 for 294 yards and two scores and rushed 15 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Under his guidance, the Chants’ offense was 10-of-17 on third-down attempts and 1-of-1 on fourth-down tries, while also posting three touchdown plays of 50-plus yards in the win. CCU totaled 510 yards of total offense against the Sun Belt’s No. 1 defense.

This season, McCall has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Maxwell Award and named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021. The honor makes him eligible to be voted as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

The conference weekly award is the first this season for McCall but the fifth for the Chanticleers on the year.