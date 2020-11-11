Charleston Battery partnering with Hibernian FC

CHARLESTON,SC

The Charleston Battery have wrapped up their season.

But the future looks bright for the ball club.

As the Battery is partnering up with the Scottish Premiere League.

The Battery has already sent Leland Archer and Robbie Crawford out there for training.

As Archer spoke about the opportunity before he headed out.

“Coach told me that I had the opportunity to go to Scotland and Hibernian FC and show them what I can do on a trial there. Hopefully a good opportunity for me to go over there. I was shocked at first because we just finished playing and off-season just started. But, definitely excited because it’s a great opportunity for me. Yeah just, kind of a mix of emotions at this time.”