CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There are just 3 weeks until the Charleston Riverdogs throw out the first pitch of the 2022 baseball season.

To get fans excited for the action, the team has released the schedule of upcoming promotional events.

It all kicks off with a championship celebration on opening weekend as the RiverDogs begin their quest for a repeat title after bringing home the Low-A East Championship trophy in 2021. On Opening Night, fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule at the gate, get a chance to take photos with the trophy, watch as parachuters fly in the American flag, and enjoy the season’s first fireworks show.

Then before the game on April 9, returning RiverDogs players and coaches will receive their rings in an on-field ceremony and the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica championship ring. Plus, stick around after the game for a championship-themed post-game light show.



Opening Weekend concludes with the first MUSC Health Family Sunday and the unveiling of the revamped Kids Club. Children under 12 years old will receive a special championship card set when they enter the ballpark and get to run the bases following the game. During the game, kid’s illustrations will be featured as player headshots and children will serve as PA announcer and in-game host.



Reminder: These promotions only apply to home games, so be sure to check the schedule before heading out to Joe Riley Park!

In addition to the promotional nights, there will be several games during the season when the RiverDogs will wear alternate uniforms. Those include:

Charleston Pals 100 Year Championship Anniversary (May 21)

Perros Santos (May 5, May 22, July 31)

Charleston Boiled Peanuts (May 26, July 23, Aug. 31)

Charleston Rainbows Pride Night (August 10)

Salute to the Negro Leagues on Larry Doby Weekend/The Nine (June 11-12)

Holy City Jerseys (Apr. 10, Apr. 17, May 8, May 29, June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 14, Sept. 4)

The Riverdogs host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the home opener on April 8. Tickets are on sale now.