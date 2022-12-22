Courtesy of CSU Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball had a record-setting evening Thursday, scoring the second-most points in the Barclay Radebaugh era in a 126-67 win over Kentucky Christian.



HISTORY BOOKS

Tahlik Chavez set a single-game record for made threes with 10 in a career-high 33-point performance. The 33 points came on 11-16 shooting from the field, including a 10-14 showing from behind the line. The 126 points scored by Charleston Southern is third-most in school history, the record being 132 back in 1992.



HIGH CLIPS

Charleston Southern made 15 of its first 20 shots to start the contest, finishing the first half shooting just under 70% from the field and 50% from three (7-14). The second half was no different, as the Bucs finished the game shooting 66% from the field, maintaining their 50% clip from three.

Nine different Buccaneers shot at least 50% from the field, led by Imajae Dodd’s 7-7 performance for a career-high 17 points in just 15 minutes of play. The 66% from the field stands as the highest clip CSU has shot in a contest this season, and Dodd’s seven made shots in as many attempts stand as the most shots without missing from a player this year as well.



SPREADING THE LOVE

Charleston Southern continues to move the ball well on the offensive side of the floor, picking up 24 assists on 51 made buckets. Emorie Knox led the way in the category, recording a season-high six helpers to add to five boards and seven points. Seven difference CSU players recorded multiple assists, five of which being more than three.



POINTS FOR EVERYONE

Everyone who entered the game this afternoon found the scorebook for Charleston Southern, making a perfect 12-12. Finley Simmons recorded his first points as a Buc in the contest, hitting a three down the stretch, as well as a big bucket from Tyler Schaafsma on his own offensive rebound.

Six Bucs found double-digits on the afternoon, including Gaddis Heath III recording a career-high 12 points on 6-8 shooting from the field. Chavez led the way with 33, while Dodd added 17, Tyeree Bryan found 14, Taje’ Kelly had 12, nad Claudell Harris Jr. finished with 10 points to continue his streak of double-digit performances.



UP NEXT

The Bucs will open Big South play Thursday, December 29, as they travel to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to take on Gardner-Webb in their next affair. The action is slated for a 5:00 p.m. tip inside Paul Porter Arena.