Cincinnati Kid, Kelsey fired up to watch his Bengals in the Big Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – C of C Head Basketball Coach Pat Kelsey is trying to get his team, in his city, to jump on board with his NFL team in the city he grew up in.

“My dad took me to old riverfront stadium probably prior to 1980. I just remember walking in the stadium and seeing bright green turf and seeing those orange helmets and I was kinda smitten from there,” Cougars head coach Pat Kelsey said.

Kelsey, a Cincinnati native and diehard Bengals’ fan has been waiting for this Super Bowl for over 30 years.

Having seen heartbreak in person in 1982, he’s ready for 2022.

“We haven’t had a championship in the ‘Nati since 1990 since the Reds went wire to wire and won the World Series. And the city’s been beaten down a little bit, right?” said Kelsey

Like his team at the College, the Bengals have grown and developed this season

A little sooner than projected.

“It’s been nice to ride this wave, right? And be at the top for once and be excited about playing on the biggest stage and the greatest spectical in American sports.”

From the biggest stage to a big family.

Pat has a whopping 52 first cousins, many back in the Queen City.

Many on a group chat during this magical run.

“And there’s like smoke coming off it cause everybody through out the game’s just going crazy on the highs and lows.”

Kelsey has endured the lows as a Cincinnati sports fan.

He’s hoping to ride a giant high this Sunday.

“I was excited, you might’ve seen the social media post, we’re flying around. There were so many people in Cincinnati that said they were crying after that game. They were emotional when we won that game. So yea, the city will come down, man it will be crazy if they win,” Pat Kelsey said.