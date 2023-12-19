SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Elijah Morgan scored a career-high 19 points against his former team and The Citadel rolled past Notre Dame 65-45 on Tuesday night.

The Citadel (7-5) secured its first win over a Power 5 opponent since defeating Pittsburgh 78-63 on Nov. 9, 2021. It was the program’s second win over an ACC opponent in the last 44 matchups.

Morgan, a former Notre Dame walk-on guard, made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Notre Dame missed its last 19 3-pointers.

Morgan banked in a 3-pointer with 10:18 left in the second half to give The Citadel the first double-digit lead of the game at 48-37. It came during The Citadel’s 23-4 run – for a 55-39 lead – as the Irish missed 11 of 12 shots.

Notre Dame made just four of its first 18 shots of the second half (22%) and finished 17 of 64 (27%).

Quentin Millora-Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Madison Durr also scored 15 points for The Citadel. AJ Smith added 13 points.

Millora-Brown, Morgan and Durr combined to score 30 of The Citadel’s 32 first-half points to help take a three-point lead into the break. The Bulldogs shot 48% from the field, with five 3-pointers.

J.R. Konieczny had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-7). Markus Burton, who ranks fifth nationally amongst Division I freshmen with 15.8 points per game, scored 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Julian Roper II, averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play due to left foot soreness.