Citadel freshman is dialing it in from distance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citadel basketball freshman Jason Roche’s journey to Charleston began in Berkeley, California.

It took a detour at a prep school in Connecticut for a year.

When Citadel coaches saw his film, they pulled the trigger.

It only took one game for that decision to pay off.

“It was my first college game I didn’t really feel like it was, I don’t know why it was, but it was a lot of fun,” Citadel freshman Jason Roche said.

Roche bursting on the scene in November dropping 27 points on Pitt in a historic upset win.

As the second leading scorer on the Bulldogs, Jason’s early success is catching the attention of the Dogs leader.

“He is definitely a specialist, at what he does. So, I would say no, for what he does and what he brings to the table. I’ve never seen anything like it in my five years here,” Citadel graduate senior Hayden Brown said,

Jason can catch fire at the drop of a hat, what is that feeling like when he’s dialing it up from distance and what kind of impact can that have on his team?

“It’s just a good feeling seeing everything kinda just work out and seeing all the practice reps just kind of come to fruition in the game,” said Roche.

“It puts a lot of attention on him which he’s more than capable of handling. But it allows other people to strive in their strengths,” Brown said.

Along with his shooting prowess, one of Jason’s other strengths is his availability.

Roche leading the Southern Conference in minutes played per game.

“He just goes about his business, he’s very professional in how he handles himself, but his minutes played is really extraordinary,” Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom said.

Thousands of miles away from the Bay.

Jason is fitting it quite well to his new home.