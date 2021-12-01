Citadel Volleyball preparing for first ever NCAA Tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After a historic run through the Southern Conference tournament — winning the school’s first conference title for a women’s sports team — The Citadel Women’s Volleyball team is preparing for their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Citadel will take on the tournament’s overall number eight seed Georgia Tech at 7:00 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.

The winner between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will play the winner of Western Kentucky and South Carolina in the second round on Saturday.