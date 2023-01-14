Stephen Clark notched a new career high with 28 points in the victory. (WCBD)

Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – For the second-straight game, Stephen Clark established a new career-high as he poured in 28 points to lead The Citadel to a 65-61 victory over Western Carolina Saturday afternoon inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 65, Western Carolina 61

Records: Western Carolina (10-9, 3-3), The Citadel (7-11, 2-4)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Western Carolina leads 45-40

How it Happened

After a back-and-forth first half that saw neither team able to open larger than a six-point advantage, the Bulldogs went into the locker room with a 26-25 advantage after a Jackson Price three-pointer with less than half a minute to go.

WCU scored the first five points of the second half to take a four-point advantage, but the Bulldogs quickly responded with a jumper from Tony Carpio and a pair of three-pointers from Austin Ash to take a two-point lead.

The Citadel was able to push its advantage to seven points on a pair of free throws from Carpio with just under seven minutes to play.

The Catamounts battled back and pulled with one point on a Vonterius Woolbright layup with 2:20 to play.

That would serve as the last points for the Catamounts as the Bulldogs got a layup from Clark to make it a three-point play with a minute to play.

WCU had the ball with under 30 seconds to play, down by three, but Ash was able to step out and block the three-point attempt.

Clark would hit one-of-two free throws to seal the victory.

Inside the Box Score

Stephen Clark finished with a career-high 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the floor. The performance came on the heels of a then career-high 27 points against ETSU on Wednesday.

He scored 20 of his points in the second half, going 6-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the foul line.

Clark also added eight rebounds and five blocks. It was his second-straight game with five blocked shots.

Jackson Price was also in double figures with 13 points, including going 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Austin Ash added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tony Carpio came off the bench to score seven points and block a pair of shots in 12 minutes of action.

Elijah Morgan recorded four steals for the second-straight game.

The 61 points are the fewest allowed in a Southern Conference game since a 67-61 victory over Mercer on Feb. 9, 2019.

Up Next

The Bulldogs hit the road to take on UNCG on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.