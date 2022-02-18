Clemson blanks Indiana in season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings in Clemson’s 9-0 victory over Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The season opener for both teams was their first meeting on the diamond.



Anglin earned the win by allowing just two walks with eight strikeouts. Ty Olenchuk, Billy Barlow and Alex Edmondson combined to pitch the final 4.0 innings to close out the game for the Tigers, who allowed just three hits in the game. Indiana starter John-Biagio Modugno suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched.



The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on five singles, including run-scoring singles by Cooper Ingle, Chad Fairey and Blake Wright. In the second inning, Dayton transfer Benjamin Blackwell belted a solo home run on the first pitch he saw as a Tiger, then Clemson manufactured two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-0 lead. The Tigers tacked on two insurance runs In the seventh inning and another run in the eighth inning.



The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.