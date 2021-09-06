Clemson Football announces 2021 fan experience details

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics announced details on the 2021 Clemson Football fan experience on Monday. The guidelines and policies for home games within Memorial Stadium begin Sept. 11, as Clemson kicks off against SC State at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at ClemsonTigers.com as Clemson celebrates Land Grant Day, First Responders Day and honors C.J. Spiller on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Key Things to Know

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please consider transferring your tickets to someone else or staying home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the gate.

Parking placards are required for reserved IPTAY parking lots.

Parking

A traditional tailgating experience is planned for 2021.

Lots open at 6 a.m. for games that kick off prior to 3:30 p.m., and 8 a.m. for all later kickoff times. For Clemson’s game against SC State on Sept. 11, lots open at 8 a.m.

At the Stadium

The stadium seating areas will be at 100% capacity and students will return to their traditional locations. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to be in place in time for Running Down the Hill.

The stadium clear bag policy is still in effect. Fans are reminded to keep their phone and keys in their pockets as they proceed through the metal detectors.

Tiger Walk Driven by Chevrolet will take place in its traditional time and location. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Fans are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in outdoor areas when not actively eating or drinking. All guests in interior public spaces, including transit and shuttles, are required to mask per current university mandate.

Fans should be considerate of others and utilize proper cheering etiquette. Screaming, hugging, and high-fiving may not be welcomed physical interactions amongst strangers this season. Guests should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

For at least the first two games, Gathering at the Paw will not take place after the game. To protect all game participants (including visiting teams) from virus transmission, fans should refrain from entering the field of play at any time – pregame, in-game, or postgame.

SC DHEC is partnering to offer free COVID vaccinations at Littlejohn Coliseum on game days. More details will be released in the coming days.

Clemson will continue to evaluate and seek feedback throughout the season, and guidelines are subject to change. Fans can visit ClemsonTigers.com for the latest news and facility procedures