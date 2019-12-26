Clemson prepares for Fiesta Bowl match-up against Ohio State

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WCBD) – The Clemson Tigers have landed in Arizona for their match-up in the College Football Playoffs.

They will play against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 PM.

Clemson goes into the game as the #3 ranked team in the country.

The Buckeyes are ranked #2.

The winner of the game will face whoever wins the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma.

News 2’s Brianne Welch is in Phoenix and will have reports on the game starting Thursday, December 26 ahead of Saturday’s kick-off.