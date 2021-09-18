Clemson survives scare from GT

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson freshman running back Will Shipley scored two touchdowns as the No. 6 ranked Clemson Tigers (2-1, 1-0 ACC) used a late defensive stand to hold on for a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC), the Tigers’ 30th consecutive home victory. The win extends its school record for both the longest home winning streak and the longest home unbeaten streak in school history.

The game saw a 1:52 lightning delay with 0:32 to play in the first half.

Georgia Tech made it a game after the lighting delay, scoring eight points and recovering an onside kick with 1:19 to play in the game; however, the Clemson defense would hold as the Yellow Jackets were stopped on fourth-and-goal at the two-yard line. The Tigers defense still has yet to surrender an offensive touchdown this season.

The Yellow Jackets would add two final points on a safety with 0:07 seconds to play in the contest.

Shipley scored the lone touchdown in the first half on a three-yard run that capped an eight-play 39-yard drive, and his second touchdown came in the fourth quarter on another three-yard run that capped a 14-play 66-yard drive.

Brent Cimaglia would make two field goals of 22-yards for Georgia Tech, with their final two points coming on the safety late in the game.

With his two rushing touchdowns in the game, Shipley became the first Clemson player to rush for multiple touchdowns in multiple games as a true freshman since Travis Etienne (three) in 2017. He finished the night with 21 carries for 88-yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson will play its first true road game of the 2021 season next week when the Tigers face N.C. State on Saturday, Sept. 25. That game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. E.T. kickoff on ESPN. Clemson’s next home game will be on Oct. 2, when the Tigers host Boston College for Homecoming.