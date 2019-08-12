Clemson Tigers, USC Gamecocks celebrate their fans over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson and Carolina fans got to enjoy some time with their favorite college football teams.

The Clemson Tigers on Monday hit the field just one day after an estimated 20,000 fans show up for their fan day.

Many of them were there to see Trevor Lawrence. His meet-and-greet line formed more than 16 hours before the quarterback signed his first autograph!

Lawrence signed for nearly three hours in the shade.

Coach Dabo Swinney also interacted with his fans.

“There’s a lot of people. A chance to say hello and sign autographs, take pictures, I enjoy it, I enjoy it,” he said. “Trevor’s taking a lot of pressure off me. I might have a little more chit chat time in my line.”

The Gamecocks also interacted with fans over the weekend. The University of South Carolina hosted their fan appreciation day on Saturday and will host the first stadium scrimmage Monday afternoon.

Sunday marked the team’s ninth practice of fall camp. That scrimmage is not open to the public or the media.