14 additional Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Clemson Athletics announced 18 additional coronavirus cases among student-athletes since the last update on June 19, 14 of whom are on the football team.

This brings the total number of Clemson football players that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 37, around one third of the team.

There have been 430 COVID-19 tests administered within the athletic department, and 47 individuals have tested positive overall: 43 students and 4 staff.

Currently, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 among students, and there is one case among staff.

Clemson said that to date, roughly half of the cases have been asymptomatic, and no one has been hospitalized.

Those who test positive are quarantined for at least 10 days, and their close contacts are asked to quarantine for two weeks. As of now, 28 individuals have completed the isolation period.