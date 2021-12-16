Changing Clemson: Swinney navigating coaching staff changes

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident he can handle change.

He doesn’t have much choice after losing both his offensive and defensive coordinators along with his athletic director this month.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables became Oklahoma’s football coach while offensive leader Tony Elliott left to take charge of Virginia.

Athletic director Dan Radakovich left Clemson to take the same job at Miami. All three were confidants to Swinney and significant contributors to the Tigers’ run of six Atlantic Coast Conference football championships and two national titles from 2015-2020.

Swinney has hired new coordinators, promoting assistants from his staff and believes the continuity will help keep Clemson on top in college football.