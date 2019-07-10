Clemson advances to championship at World University Games

After falling behind 22-5 in the early going against Israel Tuesday, Clemson got things rolling en route to a 75-73 victory in the World University Games semif-finals in Naples, Italy.

The Tigers face Ukraine Thursday for the title.

Aamir Simms scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Tigers. His three-pointer late in the fourth quarter snapped a 62-all tie, propelling the Tigers to their fifth victory in the tournament.

Freshman Al-Amir Dawes drive to the basket extended a one point Clemson lead to 73-70 with 1:13 to go.