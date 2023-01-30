CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD)- Clemson University announced its football schedule for the 2023 season on Monday evening.

The Tigers will open the season on Labor Day, Sept. 4, for the second straight season. They will face the Duke University Blue Devils in Durham, N.C. in the opening game.

According to ESPN, ACC teams will play in a 3-5-5 system which will pit each team against three annual rivals and alternate home-and-home series versus five other league opponents every two years. The new format comes after the league announced last year it would cease divisional play, ditching the familiar Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Clemson’s full 2023 schedule is below:

*Home games are indicated in bold

Sept. 4 (Monday): at Duke

Sept. 9: vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Sept. 16: vs. FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 23: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Sept. 30: at Syracuse

Oct. 7: vs. WAKE FOREST

Oct. 14: Open Date

Oct. 21: at Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 28: at NC State

Nov. 4: vs. NOTRE DAME

Nov. 11: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 18: vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 25: at South Carolina

The team will hold its annual Spring Game at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. It will be available to stream live on ACC Network Extra and replayed on ACC Network throughout the spring.

For information on ticketing for the 2023 season visit ClemsonTigers.com or call 1-800 CLEMSON.

The Tigers finished first in the Atlantic division last year with an overall 11-2 record in the regular season.