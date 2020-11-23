Clemson athletes call on university to reinstate men’s track and field program

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson student-athletes are asking the university to reconsider after they cut the men’s track and field program.

The university discontinued the program earlier this month after deciding they are no longer a benefit.

“Being able to come to South Carolina and compete for this prestigious University, it saved my life. I’ve been given different opportunities that I wouldn’t take just to come here, so I sacrificed a lot and we’re just making sure this can stay here so that kids like me can get the same opportunity,” said Anthony Hamilton, Clemson high jumper.

A petition is circulating to further efforts to save the program.