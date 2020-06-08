Clemson athletes to begin practice following coronavirus-related shutdowns

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Clemson athletes will begin practicing on Monday, following shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Football and basketball student-athletes started heading back to campus one week ago.

They must spend seven days at home in self-quarantine and then seven days in the Clemson area.

Once the self-isolation is finished, the athletes must complete pre-participation physicals, which include a COVID-19 and an antibody test.

Daily screenings are also required.

This is the first of three phases to bring back athletics at Clemson.

