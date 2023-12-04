CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson will meet Kentucky in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 29.

The Tigers have won eight games after reaching at least 10 wins in each of the previous 12 seasons. It’s the team’s 10th all-time trip to the Gator Bowl, winning games there to close the 1948, 1978, 1986 and 1989 seasons.

Kentucky is in its eighth straight bowl game.

The teams haven’t met since the Tigers won in the Music City Bowl to cap the 2009 season.

Kentucky is led by running back Ray Davis with 20 rushing or receiving touchdowns. Clemson’s Phil Mafah has run for nine touchdowns to lead the Tigers’ ground attack.