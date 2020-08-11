Clemson coach, quarterback speak out about playing college football this fall

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson’s head football coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are speaking out about this year’s season amid the pandemic.

President Donald Trump retweeted Lawrence on Monday after he voiced his desire to play this fall, sparking a movement from fellow players nationwide.

“Our number one priority is we wanna play,” said Lawrence. “If you don’t wanna play, we respect that – there is that choice to opt out.”

Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

“We all know there’s risk, we all know there’s a virus,” said Swinney. “We cancel football, the virus isn’t going away, and it is fully my belief that these guys are safe.”

Clemson is playing 12 conference games this season, including one non-conference game.

The first game on the road will take place at Wake Forest on September 12th.