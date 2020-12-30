Clemson departs for College Football Playoff Semifinal

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Clemson Tigers are set to depart from GSP Airport Wednesday afternoon for the College Football Playoff Semifinal in New Orleans where they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This marks the sixth year in a row that Clemson (10-1) has reached the college football playoff.

Despite playing just six games because of a COVID-19 issues, the third-ranked Buckeyes (6-0) were picked as the No. 3 seed by the CFP and will face No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

