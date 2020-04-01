Clemson expected to issue refunds by April 10

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday afternoon, Clemson’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to allow University administration “to provide prorated refunds for a range of student fees.”

Students may be eligible for refunds of “unused portions of housing and dining plans, as well as student activity, recreation, parking, and transportation fees.”

Unused portions refers to remaining balances as of March 23. Students remaining in on-campus housing are not eligible for a housing or dining plan refund.

Clemson says that they expect to complete all refunds by April 10.