CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson football player Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram Thursday morning the passing of his sister, Ella Bresee, after her battle with cancer.



Bresee posted to Instagram:

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

On Saturday, Clemson players supported Ella in her fight against cancer while wearing “E11a Strong” t-shirts during the Tiger Walk.

Ella was expected to be the honorary captain for Saturday’s game but took a turn for the worst during the week and was flown to a DC hospital.

The Clemson Football Media Coordinator said, ” (the) team is hurting and processing.”