JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) – Clemson is looking to end its worst season since 2010 with a five-game winning streak when it plays Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

The Tigers, one of 11 Power Five teams to go undefeated in November, have won a postseason game (conference championship, bowl or playoff game) in each of the last 12 years — the longest streak in major college football history.

Kentucky, meanwhile, dropped five of its last seven after a 5-0 start but ended the regular season with a 38-31 victory against in-state rival Louisville in the annual Governor’s Cup.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky running back Ray Davis versus Clemson’s front seven, which will be without two of its top defenders. Davis, who totaled 1,383 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, opted to play in the Gator Bowl after announcing his decision to enter the NFL draft. He now faces a Tigers defense without star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (88 tackles) and standout cornerback Nate Wiggins (nine pass breakups).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kentucky: QB Devin Leary will play in his first bowl game despite being in his sixth college football season and traveling to two previous Gator Bowls. Leary spent the last five years at North Carolina State, where he missed one bowl game while redshirting and two because of injuries. Another one got canceled.

Clemson: RBs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley are a dynamic duo, accounting for 1,692 total yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Mafah ran for 455 yards during the team’s four-game winning streak, including a career-high 186 against Notre Dame.

Kentucky is playing in its eighth consecutive bowl game, a school record, and making its third appearance in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson is playing in its 10th Gator Bowl, which is the most appearances by any school.

Kick-off is Friday at noon.