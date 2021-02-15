Clemson-Notre Dame game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson’s game at Notre Dame on Wednesday night has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program.

The ACC says the decision was made after subsequent quarantining and contact tracing.

No makeup date for the game has been announced. The Tigers are still scheduled to play at Pitt on Sunday.

The Clemson men’s basketball program went on a temporary pause on January 9 after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing.

The school was forced to postpone games at North Carolina and Syracuse as a result last month.