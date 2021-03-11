Clemson RB Etienne shines for NFL evaluators at pro day

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Etienne was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Clemson tailback Travis Etienne was front-and-center at his team’s pro day as he attempted to join teammate quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a first-round NFL draft pick.

Etienne is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and two-time league player of the year.

He passed up the NFL last season for a final year in college, wanting to improve from a second-round grade to the first.

Etienne ran a pair of 4.40-second times in the 40-yard dash Thursday, along with catching passes and fielding kicks.

Lawrence is considered the likely No. 1 overall selection in next month’s draft.