Clemson season ticket holders provided survey on attending fall games

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – With this year’s college football season still up in the air, Clemson University season ticket holders were sent a 23-question survey to perspective on the pandemic.

Officials want feedback on fans comfort levels when it comes to attendance, wearing a mask, having fall football with no fans or spring football with fans.

“worst-case scenario to me would kinda be no football season at all. So, any kind of football season right now, I would be happy,” said Taylor Baumgarner

Clemson Athletics say they will continue evaluating a number of options when it comes to stadium capacity, parking, and ticketing.

So, how do you feel? Do you think college football should allow fans inside stadiums this fall?