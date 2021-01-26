Clemson spokesman: Dabo in the office

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 shootout earlier this season. The big question now is if they can do it again. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A Clemson spokesman told WSPA-TV on Tuesday that Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney “is healthy and working on-site at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.”

This followed the revelation Monday of a YouTube video in which Tigers running back Darien Rencher is heard saying to his girlfriend that Swinney did not attend the team’s January 16th season-ending banquet “because of COVID.”

The video shows Swinney attending the event virtually and indicating that he is fine.

Clemson’s weekly report of its athletics-related COVID cases released last Friday, and covering the previous week, did not indicate any positive tests for staff members.

Tiger Illustrated reporter Larry Williams tweeted the following Tuesday morning relative to the YouTube video’s revelation:

Clemson was without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott for its College Football Playoff game against Ohio State due to a COVID issue.