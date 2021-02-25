Clemson, Swinney face major offensive changes this spring

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with his team during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident the team will keep rolling without stars in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne.

The two have led the Tigers to the past three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. Both are off to the NFL.

But Swinney said his staff recruits plenty of players with the talent to become standouts and he believes the team will play strongly this fall.

Sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei will take over for Lawrence, the expected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Backup Lyn-J Dixon will get first crack in the backfield.