Clemson to add 2 women’s sports to varsity roster

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is adding two women’s sports to its varsity roster.

The school announced in a news release Thursday that it would add women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics in the next two years.

The Greenville News reports lacrosse is projected to begin competition during the 2022-23 school year, and gymnastics would follow during the 2023-24 school year.

The addition of the sports comes after a months-long fight to reinstate the men’s track and field teams, which were cut in an effort to save money and meet gender equity laws.

