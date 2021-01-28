Clemson to kickoff 2021 football season playing Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4; see full schedule here!

Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips (25) celebrates a defensive stop with cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson University will host six games at Memorial Stadium and open the college football season against Georgia in September.

The school released it’s 2021 schedule on Thursday morning that begins September 4th against the highly regarded Bulldogs.

The two schools will play in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

It’s likely both programs will be ranked among the top five teams in the preseason polls.

The schedule includes a Friday game on October 15 at Syracuse and a renewal of the annual series against South Carolina.

The Tigers will face the Gamecocks in Columbia on November 27th.

The two schools didn’t play during the 2020 season after the SEC elected to play only conference games during the pandemic.

Here’s the 2020 Clemson Tigers football schedule:

Sept. 4: vs. Georgia (in Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 18: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 25: at NC State

Oct. 2: vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 9: Open Date

Oct. 15 (Friday): at Syracuse

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: vs. UCONN

Nov. 20: vs. WAKE FOREST

Nov. 27: at South Carolina

Clemson also announced it’s spring football practice will conclude on April 3 with the playing of the annual Orange and White Game at Death Valley.