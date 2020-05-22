Clemson WR Justyn Ross to have shoulder surgery

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Cordale Flott #25 of the LSU Tigers breaks up a pass intended for Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top returning receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his shoulder next month.

Team spokesman Ross Taylor said the operation will take care of concerns that cropped up during the Tigers’ spring practice sessions in March.

Ross said the surgery is likely to take place early next month.

Ross will be a junior next season. He led the team with 66 catches that went for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 Ross is considered a first-round NFL draft pick should he decide to turn pro after his junior year.