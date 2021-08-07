Clemson’s Swinney confident in offensive newcomers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney listens to a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the team’s group of talented tailbacks can keep the offensive clicking after losing stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to the NFL.

Lawrence and Etienne combined to win the past three Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year honors and were two of college football’s biggest stars as Clemson continued its run of six straight ACC championships and College Football Playoff berths.

Uiagalelei is a stellar sophomore who showed off his skills when Lawrence missed two games last year due to COVID-19.

Longtime backup Lyn-J Dixon will get first crack at Etienne’s spot.