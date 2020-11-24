Clemson’s Swinney still frustrated with FSU postponement

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney remains frustrated about postponing the Tigers game against Florida State, a decision he sees as an insult to his program’s credibility.

While the Tigers’ players and staff have apparently turned the page, it is not quite as easy for Swinney to let go of how the game was called off.

Swinney has said Florida State administrators used a late positive test for a Clemson player as an excuse to not play.

On his radio call-in show Monday night, Swinney said the decision was a “shot at our medical people, point-blank.”