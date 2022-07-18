CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top men’s basketball scorer PJ Hall needs right knee surgery and the team says there’s no timetable for when he might return.

An MRI on Friday revealed the 6-foot-10 Hall’s kneecap had slid out of place.

Hall already was rehabbing from foot surgery during the offseason.

He said in a statement he can’t change what’s happened but will work hard to return to the court as soon as he can and help the Tigers through his leadership.

Hall averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game last season.