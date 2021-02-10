Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft

FILE – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was among 98 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson were among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees and deciding not to play more in college. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.

That’s according to his representative Kyle Strongin at MGC Sports.

Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in April by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the top pick.

Because of the upcoming surgery, Lawrence will have a workout session for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s regularly scheduled pro day on March 11.

Lawrence led Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He was 34-2 as a starter with the Tigers.