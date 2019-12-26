Fiesta Bowl Media Day: Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney speak ahead of playoff semifinal

PHOENIX (WCMH) — After an eventful OSU Christmas Day practice session, the Buckeyes spoke to the media before they take on the Clemson Tigers Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to media ahead of the semifinal playoff game Thursday at noon.

Ryan Day: “I’m not ready for this team to be done.” — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 26, 2019

Day called the game against Clemson a “tremendous challenge,” noting he’s “not ready for this team to be done.”

“Some of the practices have been really spirited, really physical,” Day reflected. “I thought we’ve had a good week.”

The media asked Day to talk about the amount of talent that will be on the field from both teams Saturday.

“You talk about a collection of power, speed, strength–you look on both sides [of OSU and Clemson], it’s there,” he commented.

A few hours before, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to media.

“Well, it is a great day to be alive!” Swinney opened, echoing the Travis Tritt song that played shortly before he took the podium (check out the video to see him grooving along with the song). “It’s been good. We’re healthy, everybody’s excited about playing.”

Swinney said he spent Christmas night with some of the Ohio State staff.

“I haven’t had a lot of opportunity to be around Coach Day, but he’s just a genuine guy, I enjoyed dinner last night,” Swinney said.

Swinney says the Tigers, who’ve won two of the last three CFP National Championships, are “looking forward to Saturday night–it’s going to be a heck of a ball game, two great teams that I think really are kind of mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. I think it’ll probably come down to a few plays.”

Watch the full video of Swinney at Fiesta Bowl Media Day above.