GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is hosting a tailgate party for Clemson fans flying to the national championship Saturday.

The tailgate begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m.

The airport is offering prize giveaways, games, and refreshments during the party.

The airport says seven non-stop flights to New Orleans will be departing GSP between 10:00 a.m. and noon.