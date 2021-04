Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, T.X. (WCBD) – The Houston Police Department on Friday announced that a report has been filed concerning Houston Texans and former Clemson football player Deshaun Watson.

In the statement, the agency said it is “conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.