Injured Clemson lineman Rayburn moving to coaching staff

Clemson Tigers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Injuries are ending the college playing career of Clemson’s Hunter Rayburn and the offensive lineman is joining Dabo Swinney’s staff in a student coaching role.

The school said that a neck injury has forced Rayburn to give up playing. Rayburn is 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior from Pensacola, Florida.

He made six starts for the Tigers this past season and was a projected starter this upcoming season.

Rayburn played in 19 games for Clemson over the past three seasons after redshirting as a freshman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES