LSU cancels Monday and Tuesday classes ahead of National Championship Game

BATON ROUGE, L.A. (WCBD) – Louisiana State University (LSU) has canceled classes at the flagship campus in Baton Rouge in light of the College Football National Championship Game.

The game will take place on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7:15 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The LSU Board of Supervisors elected to cancel classes to accomodate students making the trip to New Orleans for the game.

LSU and Clemson will compete for the championship title.

The university noted that they would likely have to schedule make up days to offset the cancellation.