No. 6 Clemson hopes to continue dominance of Georgia Tech

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 6 Clemson has enjoyed squaring off against Georgia Tech on the football field in recent years.

It has usually resulted in a very strong offensive performance by the Tigers.

Clemson has won six in a row over the Yellow Jackets. They’ve scored 49 points or more in the past three games, including a dominating 73-7 victory a year ago.

Clemson’s offense is in transition with new starters at quarterback and tailback to replace NFL first-round draft picks in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Things stalled in a 10-3 loss to Georgia in Week One, then took a step forward last week in a 49-3 victory over South Carolina State.